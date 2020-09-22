Alford: Battle of the branches begins ahead of legislative session 

Efforts by conservative legislators to rein in the order-making authority of Louisiana’s Democratic governor will at some point pull in members of the judicial branch as well. In fact, right now a battle that covers ground across all three branches seems unavoidable, writes Jeremy Alford in his new opinion piece.

For starters, a special session of the Legislature will convene Sept. 28 to drill down on COVID-19 restrictions, among other policy topics. Republican lawmakers are in a tough spot, since Gov. John Bel Edwards will definitely veto any bills that seek to infringe upon, reverse, or eliminate the kind of emergency powers that are the foundation of his office.

Lawmakers, for their part, don’t have the votes to override a veto. But they do have a constitutional trick up their sleeve in the form of a temporary suspension resolution, which can be enacted solely by the Legislature for a period of roughly one year. Such a maneuver, however, would probably be challenged in court and already Democrats are labeling the idea as an inappropriate use of a suspension resolution.

Read Alford’s full column.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.