Alford: 2020 election season has begun 

You may have missed it, what with the COVID-19 pandemic, business closures, record unemployment, protests, the start of hurricane season and lawmakers in session in Baton Rouge seemingly nonstop. But 2020 is indeed an election year and an important one at that, writes Jeremy Alford in his new opinion piece.

The first round of voting takes place in roughly a month, on July 11, with primary elections for presidential preference, state party posts and municipal positions, as well as a few other notable races. (If you want to participate, June 10 is the final day to register to vote in these elections.) Runoffs, as needed, are set for Aug. 15.

Then there are our fall primary elections on Nov. 3, which will feature the presidential race and the reelection bids for all six of our U.S. House members as well as U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, among many other contests. (State lawmakers recently passed legislation moving qualifying for these elections to July 22-24.)

