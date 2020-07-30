Alexandria seafood restaurant expanding to Mid City

SammyCrawfish King, an Alexandria-based seafood restaurant, is expanding to Mid City, slated to fill the two buildings formerly occupied by All Star Catering.

Owner Samih Omar has signed a long-term lease on the two buildings, which are on South Foster Drive near the intersection with Government Street. All Star vacated the space last fall in order to move into a larger space on Florida Boulevard and expand its operations.

The catering company still owns both buildings, which comprise a combined 2,335 square feet, and will lease them to the restaurant.

Omar, who announced the restaurant’s planned Mid City location in a Facebook post Wednesday, confirmed he signed the lease “a couple of days ago” but says he does not plan to open until sometime early next year. He declined further comment.

Ultimately, the South Foster Drive space will mark the third location for SammyCrawfish King and its first in Baton Rouge. In addition to its existing restaurant in Alexandria, the business last week announced plans to open another in Monroe.

The restaurant serves traditional seafood fare like crawfish, shrimp and lobster platters.

Elifin Realty represented both the tenant and landlord in the deal.