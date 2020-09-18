Alexander’s grocery store to anchor new Gonzales mixed-use development

The owners of Alexander’s Highland Market in Baton Rouge are expanding into Ascension Parish with a 30,000-square-foot retail anchor in Gonzales’ Heritage Crossing.

Construction on Alexander’s Heritage Market will begin in November, with the store currently set to open late 2021.

Construction on the mixed-use development Heritage Crossing began earlier this year. Located near the corner of Highways 44 and 30, the development will feature 1.3 miles of walking trails and bike lanes along with additional retailers, restaurants, banking services, medical offices and residential homes.

Lathan Alexander, one of three brothers who co-own Alexander’s Highland Market in Baton Rouge and Murray’s Market in St. Amant, notes in a news release that his family’s involvement in the grocery business began in Ascension Parish “a hundred years and five generations ago.”

Lathan Alexander, along with brothers and business partners Ryan Alexander and Reid Alexander, partnered with Miles and Melissa Holley on the venture. The Holleys previously owned Skid Marks Tires, which they sold in 2015, and a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux franchise, which they sold in 2019.

Hartley Daigle and Michael Cashio, with NAI Latter & Blum, are representing the Heritage Crossing development.