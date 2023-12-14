Aldi’s Baton Rouge play makes waves as independent grocers continue to expand 

International grocery store chain Aldi opened the second of three announced locations in the Capital Region off of Siege Lane today as part of its major expansion in the Southeast.

Known for low prices and small, no-frills stores, Aldi enters a regional market that has successfully attracted Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, Costco, Whole Foods and other national brands, while also supporting the continued growth of independents like Alexander’s and Rouses Markets.

Some local operators say the Aldi expansion could cause them a temporary decline in sales as customers explore new stores. But they note that they have worked for decades to craft a brand promise steeped in high-touch service and local and specialty offerings. Independent operators in Greater Baton Rouge include 53 Associated Grocers member stores and 10 Rouses Markets, a Louisiana-based chain with 63 stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

“In terms of the competition landscape, there are always ups and downs for independents,” says Blaise Calandro of Calandro’s Supermarket, an 82-year-old family-owned grocery with locations on Government Street and Perkins Road at Siegen Lane. “We see ebbs and flows all the time, so you might see a dip at first as people go check it out.”

Aldi is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S. In April, the company announced 120 new stores, bringing its nationwide total to 2,400 by the end of the year. The company’s well-publicized strategy is about managing size, labor and operational efficiency to drive down costs.

But if Aldi is about value, family-owned independent stores in Baton Rouge say they’re about personal service and specialty goods.

