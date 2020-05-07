Airline Plaza Shopping Center in Prairieville sells for $3.1M

The Airline Plaza Shopping Center along Airline Highway in Prairieville has been sold for $3.1 million to a local investor.

In a deal that closed April 9, Kevin Bettis of Oak Glen Terrace LLC bought the property from KRJK Investment LLC, sales documents show. Last week, Bettis also purchased a unit in the Patriot Commerce Park, further down Airline behind Celebration Station, for $1.7 million.

The 25,417-square-foot strip center sits on three-and-a-half acres next to the Manchac Lake Apartment Homes. Tenants include Anytime Fitness, Salon Brushed, Hydro Nails, Body Sculpt, 567Eight Dance Studio and Kidstrong, a Kentucky-based child development training center that recently announced plans to occupy the 4,050-square-foot space vacated by longtime tenant Perque Flooring.

“It’s fully occupied by stable and thriving internet-proof, service-provider tenants that cannot wait to reopen and service the public,” says Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, who represented the seller in the deal.

The sale marks Austin’s second time selling the property since 2017. Danielle Engels of RE/MAX First represented the buyer.