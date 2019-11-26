Baton Rouge saw 4,665 Airbnb guests this football season 

Baton Rouge-based Airbnb hosts welcomed approximately 4,665 short-term rental guests and earned a combined $456,700 in supplemental income during college football game weekends this fall, according to an Airbnb announcement.

The totals include a projected 790 guest arrivals and $81,000 in total host income during the upcoming rivalry game against Texas A&M.

The biggest weekends during the LSU season were the Auburn game, when Baton Rouge Airbnb hosts received roughly 830 guests, and homecoming weekend against Florida, when 820 guests descended on the city.

“This college football season is a great example of how Airbnb expands lodging stock to help cities like Baton Rouge welcome an influx of visitors for big events,” says Laura Spanjian, Airbnb senior policy director for Louisiana. “Fans and alumni can find a comfortable, affordable place to stay, while hosts and small businesses are receiving an economic boost from this expanded tourism economy.”

See a game-by-game breakdown, based on the company’s booking information: Read Airbnb’s full announcement.