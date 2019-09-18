Air Liquide investing $270M at Geismar plant 

Air Liquide, a Paris-based gas and energy solutions company, announced plans to invest more than $270 million into two facilities as part of an agreement with Methanex Corporation.

Air Liquide will supply oxygen, nitrogen and utilities for Methanex’s new $1.4 billion plant in Geismar, which is expected to begin operations in 2022.

To support the levels of oxygen and nitrogen needed for Methanex’s third Geismar methanol plant, as well as other customers along its Mississippi River Pipeline System, Air Liquide will build two new air separation units, increasing capacity by more than 25%.

“Air Liquide’s significant investment to support this new endeavor by Methanex and enhance our infrastructure in the Geismar Basin further demonstrates our global commitment to energy efficiency, our collaborative approach to meeting the needs of customers, and highlights our outlook for the robust growth of industry in the Gulf Coast region of the U.S.,” Michael Graff, executive vice president of Air Liquide said in a news release.

The company employs more than 20,000 people in the U.S. in more than 1,300 locations, offering services to customers in energy, petrochemical, industrial, electronics and health care markets.