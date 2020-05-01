After coronavirus, air travel will never be the same

Air travel after the coronavirus will look and feel a lot different from the last time you got a boarding pass scanned—and masks and social distancing are only the beginning, Axios reports.

Everything is going to take longer, experts caution. There will be new procedures for everything from luggage check-in to security clearance and boarding. Passengers might even need to have their blood tested to prove good health before boarding.

If it seems hard to fathom, remember that prior to 9/11, people never imagined they’d have to take off their shoes before passing through airport security. The big question, then, becomes: How much hassle will people tolerate, or will they avoid flying altogether?

In a new report, The Rise of Sanitised Travel, airline marketing strategy firm SimpliFlying anticipates dozens of ways air travel might change in the coming months and years. Some examples include:

• Online check-in: Besides choosing their seat or paying for checked bags, passengers might also need to upload a document to confirm the presence of COVID-19 antibodies before they fly.

• Airport curbside: Passengers could be required to arrive at least four hours ahead of their flight, and pass through a “disinfection tunnel” or thermal scanner to check their temperature before being allowed to enter the airport.

• Check-in and bag drop: New touchless kiosks would allow passengers to check in by scanning a barcode, or using gestures or voice commands. Agents would be behind plexiglass shields, and bags would be disinfected and then “sanitagged.”

To learn about other anticipated changes, read the full story.