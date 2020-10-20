After 60-day deferral, Metro Council to vote on Murphy Oil gas station

The Metro Council will vote Wednesday on whether to allow the rules of the Old Hammond Highway Overlay District to be reversed for a particular section of land so that Murphy Oil can build a gas station and convenience store there.

The issue—which comes 60 days after being deferred by the council—has generated considerable controversy over the past few months. However, Metro Council Administrator Ashley Beck couldn’t say how many members of the public might speak at tomorrow’s meeting, since her office no longer accepts online public comments.

“Members of the public will have the opportunity to speak in the River Center Branch Library,” Beck says. “We have the fourth-floor meeting room reserved there, and people’s comments will be streamed live to the council chambers, and deliberations will be streamed back to them.”

Many residents are frustrated by Murphy Oil’s request, arguing that granting an exemption for one piece of property would put a major dent in public trust and defeat the purpose of the overlay district, which was amended in 2015 to “strictly prohibit” the development of gas stations. They worry that the introduction of a Murphy Oil gas station would bring down property values and increase traffic congestion, blight and lighting and drainage issues.

A petition against the gas station has been circulating in recent weeks within the Cedarcrest subdivision, which contains around 200 homes. So far, the petition has garnered about 60 signatures, according to homeowner Michelle T. Boullion. Residents have also consulted with an LSU professor who conducted a study that found a positive correlation between one’s close proximity to a gas station and a heightened risk of homicide.

“Several of us are planning on attending tomorrow’s meeting,” Bouillon says. “This is something we haven’t backed down from, so we’ll be proud no matter what happens.”

On the other hand, attorney Charles Landry, who is representing the developer in the case, has countered that the project would instead “bring a quality, best-in-class gas station” to the area that would replace an unappealing used car lot. The item has also received support from several stakeholders as well as recommendations of approval from the Planning Commission, its staff and the Department of Public Works.

Landry says he’s looking forward to making his presentation tomorrow night and hopes to get a positive vote from the council.

It’s not immediately clear how the Metro Council will vote on the issue, but there have been only a few other cases in recent years where properties have successfully been removed from one of the parish’s 10 overlay districts. Metro Council member Matt Watson, who represents the district and voted to defer the item two months ago, did not respond to questions before this morning’s deadline about whether he’s been lining up votes or how he plans to vote.