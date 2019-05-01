Absent funding, state moves forward with Watershed Initiative program

Though the state does not yet have the $1.2 billion in hand from the federal government to begin its Watershed Initiative—a massive statewide program of flood-control related projects—it is gearing up for the program so it can be ready once funds become available.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is issuing a Request for Qualifications this week to develop the computer models that will be used to ultimately determine how many projects will be undertaken under the program. The scope of work in the RFQ will include extensive surveys of channels, rivers, bayous and hydraulic structures.

Hydrologic and hydraulic models are computer simulation tools used to estimate water volumes, flow rates and water surface elevations to help predict potential flooding. DOTD officials say until the models are completed, it is difficult to determine how many projects can be developed, designed and constructed.

But every watershed in the state will be modeled in this program, and once models are completed, state officials will identify and construct as many projects as the budget allows, DOTD Spokesman Rodney Mallett says.

It’s unclear how much the modeling will cost and Mallett won’t estimate what kinds of numbers could come back from vendors responding to the RFQ.

A separate contract to do program management for the Watershed Initiative could cost as much as $50 million. The state’s Office of Community Development, which is working with DOTD and three other state agencies on the Watershed Initiative, issued a Request for Proposals for a program manager late last year. Two teams—one led by CSRS, the other by AECOM—responded and a selection was expected to be announced by late March.

However, OCD has yet to award the contract and OCD officials decline to comment on the status of the selection process, citing a legally mandated blackout period that has been in effect for months.

While industry observers note it is curious for the state to issue an RFQ for modeling before a program manager is in place, Mallett says DOTD will be managing the modeling work and that OCD’s program manager “will be managing other aspects of the Watershed Initiative.”