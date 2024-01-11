A new hotel opens in downtown Baton Rouge today

Origin Hotel Baton Rouge, located at the site of the former Holiday Inn Express on North Boulevard, is set to open its doors for the first time at 5 p.m. today.

News of the 87-room hotel came after the Holiday Inn Express was abruptly shuttered in April of 2022. According to the Downtown Development District, the building dates back to 1956 and was likely home to Louisiana’s first drive-thru bank. Completion of its renovation and rebranding as Origin Hotel Baton Rouge was originally expected by October of 2023 but was delayed.

The new hotel, which is a member of the Wyndham family of hotels, will feature a 1,740-square-foot event space, a fitness center, four top-floor suites overlooking the downtown greenway and a rooftop deck. It will also offer complimentary bike rentals and pet-friendly accommodations.

Passé, an on-site bar, café and restaurant specializing in Cajun and Creole classics with a French twist, is set to open alongside the hotel this evening.

It is unclear how many jobs the hotel has created, as representatives from the Downtown Development District and Origin Hotel Baton Rouge could not be reached before this morning’s deadline.