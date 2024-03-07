A new dog care business is coming to Staring Lane

The Dog Stop, an “all-inclusive” dog care business, is set to open its first Baton Rouge location later this month on Staring Lane near Alberta Drive.

The Dog Stop offers boarding, day care, grooming and obedience training services, as well as pet retail products. Founded in 2009, the company currently operates 24 locations in 12 states, including facilities in Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Metairie.

The Dog Stop’s new Baton Rouge location is part of an ambitious franchise-focused growth plan for the company. Over 50 new facilities are currently in the works throughout the U.S.

The Baton Rouge location is owned by Kristin Eldridge and her wife, Darion Pack. According to a statement from The Dog Stop, Elridge has worked as a lab technician for the past 12 years but desired a career shift.

“I realized I couldn’t see myself continuing down my current career path for another 20 years and wanted to make a real change in my life,” Elridge says.

Elridge’s decision to open The Dog Stop stemmed from a perceived lack of resources for local dogs. Because her business is located near many hospitals and research centers, she hopes to provide pet care services for the area’s large population of first responders and health care workers. She also intends to work closely with local animal rescue organizations.

The Dog Stop is slated to open its doors on March 23.