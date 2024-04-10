A look at the OLOL/LSU partnership, 10 years later

In April 2013, Baton Rouge’s health care landscape underwent a dramatic transformation when Our Lady of the Lake, LSU and the state of Louisiana entered into a landmark public-private partnership—the first such partnership in the state’s history.

Among the partnership’s stated goals: Improve access to care, drive new research and expand graduate medical education.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, the partnership was controversial upon its inception at least partly due to concerns that health care outcomes in underserved communities like north Baton Rouge would suffer from the closure of Earl K. Long Medical Center. At the time, it was the only hospital specifically dedicated to serving residents of north Baton Rouge. Officials from Our Lady of the Lake and LSU insisted that would not be the case.

Read the full story from Business Report, which examines the concerns and impact of the 10-year-old partnership.