A lawsuit accuses Brown & Root of not paying for training. Here’s what the rules are

A welder has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Baton Rouge-based Brown & Root of having a policy to not pay employees for mandatory training.

The plaintiff is calling for collective action that could include other workers affected by the alleged policy. An attorney representing the company says “the allegations are simply unfounded” and expects to file a response in the coming weeks.

Christine Keenan with The Kullman Firm declined to comment on the welder’s specific circumstances but stressed that the company follows the applicable regulations. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, there are four factors that must all be satisfied to justify not paying an employee for training:

Attendance is outside of the employee’s scheduled work hours.

Attendance is voluntary, with no adverse consequences for not attending.

The subject matter of the training is not related to the employee’s job functions. A welder attending a training related to computer skills likely wouldn’t have to be paid, for example.

The employee does not perform productive work while attending the meeting or training. Does it directly benefit the employer in some way? If so, the employee should be paid.

In the suit, Joshua Harriman alleges Brown & Root refused to pay him for mandatory training, including safety training, directly related to his work at the Marathon refinery in St. John the Baptist Parish. A recent training took more than five hours, and being compensated for it would have allowed Harriman to earn overtime pay, he says.

He also claims he was told the company “never” pays for such time and is proposing a collective action that would include all hourly industrial service workers Brown & Root employed over the past three years. A collective action is similar to a class action, except that potential members must opt into the group, whereas in a class action eligible members are part of the class unless they opt out.