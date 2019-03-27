3D map lets you take a virtual tour of LSU’s campus

LSU’s 2,000-acre main campus now appears on the Concept3D platform, a 3D interactive map and virtual tour software program, which might come in handy if you’re trying to find a friend’s tailgate this fall.

The map uses a wayfinding system that allows users to either get directions from their location or to enter a place and find the best route to any spot on campus. Additionally, it features an interactive point-to-point tour of LSU’s points of interest, including Mike the Tiger’s habitat.

Also included in the map are building locations and names, parking information, campus food options, and other map categories useful for students, faculty, staff, alumni and visitors.

Take a virtual tour of LSU.