‘225:’ The ultimate local shopping guide  

Baton Rouge isn’t a metropolitan shopping destination—but that’s actually what makes shopping here pretty special.

The Red Stick doesn’t have a Gucci, Madewell or Neiman Marcus outpost, but the lack of such shops has created space for locally-owned boutiques operated by people who get Baton Rouge. These businesses know what we need for game-day, Mardi Gras balls or those somehow-still-scorching-hot fall weddings. Plus, they often carry high-end designers like Marc Jacobs, Billy Reid and Tory Burch.

While there’s been much talk of “retail apocalypse” there is still more than 200 thriving local stores.

For its September edition, 225 Magazine created a local shopping guide, with tips for where to go for fall clothes or gifts to support Baton Rouge-based businesses. See the full guide here.