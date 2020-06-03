‘225’ highlights black-owned restaurants in Baton Rouge 

On Sunday, hundreds of people from across Baton Rouge joined together for a peaceful protest at the state Capitol. Marchers called for justice after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and they recounted the names of others killed by police.

As demonstrations have unfolded across the country, many have called for donations to national nonprofits. In Baton Rouge, protesters demanded more funding for community projects and improvements in disenfranchised neighborhoods.

The group also asked locals to do more to support local black-owned businesses—especially as economic difficulties continue during the pandemic. They pointed to resources like supportblack.biz, an online directory of black-owned businesses. Meanwhile, some local food influencers have dedicated posts to black-owned businesses.

Several readers messaged 225 magazine seeking information on black-owned businesses they could support. The team at 225 Dine compiled a list of local restaurants and will be updating it regularly.

See the list here