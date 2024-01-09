‘225’: Get a first look at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center on opening day

The much-anticipated Price LeBlanc PACE Center opens today in Gonzales after nearly a decade of planning.

The center is located in Heritage Crossing, a new mixed-use development in Gonzales that includes housing, several new restaurants and the soon-to-open Alexander’s Heritage Market grocery store.

The 25,000-square-foot performing arts facility―featuring an auditorium and versatile breakout rooms for corporate events, weddings and more―fulfills a growing need in Ascension Parish for a freestanding space for cultural activities, organizers say.

Significant planning and strategy went into designing a facility that can be easily adapted, PACE Center Executive Director Jaycee Gill tells 225 Magazine. It’s equipped with state-of-the-art sound and lighting to help attract and deliver quality performances.

Domaine Architecture designed the building. Its main feature is an 8,400-square-foot auditorium/ballroom that can accommodate around 900 with theater-style seating.

“It’s one of the best-equipped theaters we have in greater Baton Rouge,” says theater manager Jacob Sullivan. “We are fully equipped with top-of-the-line theatrical instrumentation.”

