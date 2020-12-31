‘225 Dine’ will hit inboxes as ‘225 Daily’ starting Monday 

New year, new 225 Dine. Beginning next week, 225 magazine staff will publish their newsletter about food and events around Baton Rouge every day.

On Jan. 4, 225 Dine is transitioning to 225 Daily. The free e-newsletter will still bring readers the latest stories on local restaurants—but it will also cover local people, news, events, arts and entertainment, style and more. It will hit inboxes Monday through Friday.

Subscribers will get access to first looks inside buzzworthy new restaurants, shops and venues, as well as interviews with local leaders, features on community happenings, event previews and much more.

Loyal subscribers to 225 Dine, the magazine’s 12-year-old food e-newsletter, need not worry. That newsletter will now be part of 225 Daily. The food-centric Dine edition of the newsletter will drop on Tuesdays and Thursdays, full of restaurant news and recipes.

