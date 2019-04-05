‘225 Dine:’ What to eat and drink at the Ebb and Flow Festival

The Ebb & Flow Festival kicks off the Baton Rouge festival season downtown this Saturday and Sunday. It will be a weekend full of live music, art installations, films and more cultural events across the city, 225 reports.

Whether you’re planning to camp out at the stage for live performances or go to other festival events, be sure to grab some treats from all of the food and drink vendors. Here’s a snippet of 225’s guide to what to eat and drink at the festival:

• Grab some Cajun-inspired bites like boudin balls stuffed with Gouda cheese, or poutine fries smothered in pulled pork and Abita Beer barbecue sauce from Rouge-A-Roux’s. Other tasty bites from this Baton Rouge food truck include burgers, po-boys and other sandwiches.

• Stop by Chet’s Grill & Cheesesteaks for a “dress your own” Philly cheesesteak or Cajun sausage sandwich from this Lafayette vendor.

• If the heat has you heading for the shade, cool off with a snoball or ice cream cone from Snow Day or a fresh-squeezed lemonade from Louisiana Lemonade.

