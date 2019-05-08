‘225 Dine:’ Reimagined barbecue at Tchew’s in Prairieville

Fashioned out of a former Sonic location on Airline Highway, Tchew’s opened in April and is doling out family-sized barbecue dishes with the kind of inventive twists food trucks are known for.

As 225 reports, Tchew’s is the brainchild of Kyle Rome, Brittany Rome and Dustin Kelley. Kyle Rome, who formerly ran the food truck Red, White & Que, says the new restaurant is similar to that mobile eatery. The team has focused on a few classics and mixed them up, incorporating unusual ingredients and interesting additions.

The Rachel, for example, is made of smoky pulled pork and with a pile of mac and cheese, drenched in barbecue sauce and stuffed between two pieces of Texas toast.

