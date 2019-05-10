‘225 Dine:’ Mother’s Day activities in Baton Rouge

With Mother’s Day coming up this Sunday, you can’t go wrong with classic activities like homemade breakfast in bed or brunch at her favorite restaurant, writes 225.

But sometimes we need extra creativity to show our moms how much we care about them. If you’re looking to mix it up this year, 225 put together a list of unique Mother’s Day activities around the Capital City.

Here are some ideas for an unforgettable Mother’s Day:

• Take a cooking class with mom—or learn to cook with mom’s meal in mind—sign your kids up to take a cooking class with mom at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge. Learn to cook a delicious dinner with homemade pasta at the Friday night class May 10, 6-8 p.m., or a gourmet brunch at the Saturday morning class May 11, 9-11 a.m. Tickets for one adult and one child are $50 plus an extra $20 for each additional child. Tickets can be purchased here.

• Get your Sunday afternoon flow on with mom—Bring a yoga mat to BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park for an hour-long yoga and meditation class Sunday afternoon from 1 to 2 p.m. Let’s get it OM is a donation-based class, so it’s perfect for those looking to celebrate mom on a budget.

• Comedy and food—Take mom out for dinner and a show Sunday night at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine. Sip on a house margarita and munch on chef’s select appetizer while watching Red Magnolia Theatre Company’s one-night-only performance of Motherhood Out Loud. This comedy performance, 6-9 p.m., is intended for mature audiences.

