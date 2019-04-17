‘225 Dine:’ A taste of Uno Dos Tacos

Uno Dos Tacos opened in March at Arlington Marketplace where it shares space with po-boy and wing restaurant, Bayou Boyz.

As 225 reports as part of its Fast Break lunch series, the fast-casual spot serves tacos, quesadillas, nachos, fajitas, salads, burrito bowls, wraps, margaritas and beer. The restaurant’s space is bright, colorful and modern, with cherry red booths, bright blue chairs and metal hoop wreaths hanging from the ceiling. There are also flat screen TVs on every wall.

Entrés come with a choice of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese, and customers can order combos, which come with tortilla chips, salsa and a drink. 225 writer Cynthea Corfah says she was able to go in and out for lunch in under an hour. Read the full review.

Fast Break is a 225 Dine series on new lunch spots in Baton Rouge. Read more from the series here, and subscribe to the free 225 Dine e-newsletter here.