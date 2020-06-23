$20M goes to Louisiana universities for advanced manufacturing research

Five Louisiana universities have been awarded shares of a $20 million National Science Foundation grant to transform research and education in advanced manufacturing and materials throughout Louisiana.

The award establishes the Louisiana Material Design Alliance, which includes Tulane University, LSU, Louisiana Tech, Southern University and UL-Lafayette.

Researchers will be designing complex alloys and polymers specifically for 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, in response to demand for new 3D printing materials to produce metal and plastic products with fewer defects and longer life.

Coordinated by the Louisiana Board of Regents, the project will allow Louisiana researchers to use advanced machine learning to study the characteristics of novel materials and test how they react under pressure and heat during the manufacturing process.

The overall project aims to forge new collaborations and establish partnerships with federal agencies and industries to build a sustainable research and education program in Louisiana as well as develop a skilled and diverse STEM workforce. It includes summer training programs for community college faculty to provide them with educational tools to incorporate in their own classrooms, a conference series and other outreach activities.

