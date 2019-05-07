14 ITEP requests denied by local entities since governor’s 2016 executive order

In the three years since Gov. John Bel Edwards’ 2016 executive order began requiring local approval of ITEP requests, at least 13 tax break requests were rejected by one or more local bodies out of 88 total approved by the state and subject to local approval.

That’s according to a list of denials that Louisiana Economic Development, which administers the tax break program, is aware of and has compiled.

The list, however, does not include the ExxonMobil ITEP request that the East Baton Rouge school board denied in January. The company pulled the request after the school board rejection before other local bodies could vote on it.

The ExxonMobil denial would bring the total to 14 rejected ITEP projects out of 88 total projects subject to local approval since the 2016 executive order, which is about 16% rejection rate over a three-year period.

But just because ITEP requests are rejected by one local entity doesn’t mean they don’t receive any tax breaks at all. The exemptions are subject to approval of several local bodies—the sheriff, school board, parish and/or municipality. If one denies a request and the others approve, the project still receives exemptions from those entities.

All 14 ITEP denials were by only one or two entities.

Caddo Parish, so far, has had the most ITEP denials—three. Meanwhile, Lafayette, St. Bernard and Lafourche parishes have each had two rejected requests. Beauregard, Bossier, Livingston and Orleans parishes each had one request denial. East Baton Rouge also only had one ITEP-denial instance.

State lawmakers have proposed bills to once again reform ITEP in an effort to streamline the approval process for the program, making it simpler for companies seeking exemptions. Industry leaders have long criticized the new ITEP rules under the governor’s executive order as burdensome and unpredictable.

One of the bills—Sen. Bodi White’s SB 214—will be heard on the Senate floor today.