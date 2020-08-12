12 Baton Rouge-area companies make ‘Inc.’ 5000 list

A dozen Baton Rouge-area companies have made this year’s Inc. magazine’s ranking of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the nation.

Software development firm Learning Sciences is the region’s highest-ranked company, checking in at No. 535 following a 862% growth in revenue over the past three years. It’s the first year the company has made the list.

The other Baton Rouge-based companies among the 5,000 fastest-growing companies are: Emergent Method (1099), ThreeSixtyEight (1,574), Walk-On’s Enterprises (1,925), Octagon Media (2,550), General Informatics (3,065), Facilities Maintenance Management (3,257), BBQ Guys Manufacturing (3,054), Anytime Flooring (3,533), Transformyx (3,768), Shopperschoice.com dba BBQ Guys (4,894) and MESH (4,941).

Forty Louisiana-based companies made this year’s list—up from 37 last year. Leading the statewide pack is Lafayette-based 360ia, ranked No. 50. The software development company has seen 5,826% growth in the past three years. Last year, it was ranked No. 314.

The magazine annually ranks companies according to revenue growth over an annual and three-year period. OneTrust, an Atlanta-based software company, topped this year’s list with a three-year growth rate of 48,337%. See the full list.