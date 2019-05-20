100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge planning greater influence

With an eye towards expanding its influence, the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will soon begin the process of developing a new strategic plan to propel the organization forward as it enters its 26th year of existence.

This latest update to the strategic plan—last revised in 2017—is intended to guide the organization through the next three to five years, Executive Director Brace “Trey” Godfrey III told members of the Press Club of Baton Rouge during his speech this afternoon.

Though absent specifics, Godfrey says the plan’s key priorities will be identified soon.

“That’s something our leadership and board of directors will soon come together to address,” Godfrey says. “I look forward to the board putting our ideas together and vetting them to determine what our actions will look like moving forward.”

Among priorities the board will consider is earlier intervention with young black males. While past research indicated interventions needed to happen when they entered middle school (around age 11), Godfrey says newer research suggests it needs to take place much sooner, an idea the organization might explore through new or revamped programming.

Over the next several years, the organization will also focus on scaling up its efforts from the many local youths who already participate in its programs, including Project Excel (70), Collegiate 100 (more than 50), ACT prep course (some 138 over two semesters) and Dollars and Sense (24). Another 75 are enrolled for an upcoming summer robotics course.

The organization has already reimagined its Project Excel mentoring program, breaking it up into smaller pieces so that more students could be included.

Meanwhile, Godfrey also plans to expand the group’s Collegiate 100 program—already in place at Southern University and Baton Rouge Community College—to LSU, a move, he says, will grow the organization’s reach to even more young men.