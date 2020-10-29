Work begins on Pizza Artista location in Rouzan Village

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Work has started on the new Pizza Artista restaurant in Rouzan Village, the commercial tract of the traditional neighborhood development near Southdowns, with the owners expecting to open the new pizzeria this winter.