Friday, April 5, 2024 Insider Finally: Consumers see crawfish price drop By Holly Duchmann - April 5, 2024 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Crawfish prices decreased this week in Louisiana following the passing of the industry’s busiest holiday—Easter weekend. While crawfish prices were nearly double last week compared to the… Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in