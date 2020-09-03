Baton Rouge-founded company partners with GE on new app-based education platform

By
-
Images of the Lyra app's interface from the Apple App Store.
The WGI Worldwide Company, founded in Baton Rouge, and General Electric today announced a partnership to launch an app-based education platform. 

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.