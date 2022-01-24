Will U.S. oil production return to pre-pandemic highs?

The chief executives of the nation’s two largest independent oil companies disagree on whether U.S. crude production will return to the record set before the pandemic-driven oil crash, The Houston Chronicle reports.

Vicki Hollub, CEO of Houston-based Occidental Petroleum, and Ryan Lance, CEO of Houston-based ConocoPhillips, laid out different expectations for U.S. oil production on Monday during back-to-back talks at Argus Media’s crude summit in Houston.

U.S. crude production peaked at 13 million barrels per day in February 2020, before economic lockdowns and travel restrictions plunged crude demand and prices. Production has recovered to around 11.7 million barrels per day, but whether it will surpass previous highs remains up for debate.

“I don’t think we’ll ever get to that level,” Hollub says. “I do think we’ll get over 12 million (barrels per day) going into next year. … That 400 rigs should be able to get us to somewhere around 12.5 (million) or above, but probably not to the 13 (million).”

“Yeah, we will,” Lance said less than an hour later. “Some are saying no way, but we will.”

