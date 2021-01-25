Together Baton Rouge yet to take stance on ExxonMobil’s ITEP request

Together Baton Rouge has yet to take a position on ExxonMobil’s recently requested property tax abatement for its north Baton Rouge refinery modernization project, which would total $20 million over 10 years.

Though TBR leader Rick Moreland has not yet reviewed ExxonMobil’s proposal, he plans to attend the virtual Louisiana Board of Commerce & Industry meeting Friday, when the item is up for consideration, and expects to have a clear position then. It’s an unusual approach for the group, which is typically vocal on the front-end.

At first glance, however, Moreland says he’s disappointed to see that no new net permanent jobs would be created by the more than $240 million project and is curious to know what the company’s “compelling circumstances” are for requesting the exemption. He’s also wary about the state granting what he calls corporate welfare to ExxonMobil before a cost-benefit analysis is done, saying public officials need to be held more accountable for their actions.

“We don’t want routine maintenance costs to be borne by the public every year,” Moreland says. “I don’t know whether that’s what this is or not, but we would like to avoid setting that kind of precedent.”

While Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development already offered the refinery the 10-year incentive under the state’s industrial tax exemption program, the BC&I will on Friday consider the first of these requests: a $2.7 million tax break over the first year of the project’s life.

It seems likely the board will approve the request. But that’s only the first hurdle ExxonMobil must clear in order to receive the full exemption, with approvals also needed from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, school board and Metro Council.

So far, the company’s ITEP application appears to have garnered support from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber as well as the mayor’s office.

“It’s so important as the Capital Region goes through recovery from the pandemic that we support projects that keep well-paying jobs in Baton Rouge,” says BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp in an emailed statement. “Projects like this one do that, while also maintaining the relevance and competitiveness of ExxonMobil’s presence here.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office deferred to the statement she issued when the project was announced Dec. 16, in which Broome said she was “encouraged by the news that Baton Rouge is being considered for this project” and promised to “call on [her] fellow elected leaders to support it in becoming a reality.”