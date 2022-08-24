State board taking up more than $60M in ITEP applications

The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry today is taking up about $60.3 million in Industrial Tax Exemption Program tax break applications for projects worth about $4.7 billion, the board’s agenda indicates.

The board also will review Community Coffee’s noncompliance with its existing ITEP contract for its West Baton Rouge Parish facility after falling short of job-creation targets. The board deferred the decision from its June meeting.

West Baton Rouge officials have asked the board not to take punitive action, saying that COVID-19 caused the company to hire 458 people rather than 484, though the total payroll actually exceeded what was forecast. The company informed the assessor that it was not in compliance, voluntarily putting the property back on the tax rolls.

The biggest Capital Region projects requesting ITEP exemptions today are in Ascension Parish: