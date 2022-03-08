Sen. Cassidy proposes ‘operation warp speed’ for energy production

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is calling for an “operation warp speed” to promote domestic energy production, using the term that was applied to the federal government’s efforts to fast-track development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, plans to release the full details tomorrow. He said today his proposal will include streamlining permitting for energy production and carbon sequestration, which he says can take years.

“We need to sanction Russian energy,” Cassidy sayDs. “It should be partnered with a plan to increase domestic production.”

Biden announced a ban on importing oil from Russia today. The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association issued a statement of support while calling for the administration to end its moratorium on new leases on federal lands and waters such as in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Louisiana is uniquely positioned to help meet global energy demands,” says LMOGA President Tommy Faucheux.

New offshore leases take years before they begin producing. Drilling continues on existing leases, but companies for the most part have chosen to spend money paying shareholder dividends and reducing debt rather than increase production. Asked if his proposals would change that calculation, Cassidy touts the importance of “regulatory certainty.”

“Your supermajors are going to be difficult to change,” he says, noting the influence of hedge fund investors and environmentally conscious board members. But streamlining regulation could move the needle for independents, he argues.