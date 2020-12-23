Port NOLA eyes property for $1.5B container terminal 

The Port of New Orleans could soon begin the due diligence process for a potential $1.5 billion multimodal container terminal to serve the largest container vessels in the Gulf of Mexico, the port says.

Port NOLA intends to acquire property in St. Bernard Parish and begin a two-year due diligence and permitting period that will include robust community engagement, according to a statement issued by the port. The project would serve industry investments throughout Louisiana and attract business to St. Bernard Parish, New Orleans East, Jefferson Parish, the Northshore and parishes along the Lower Mississippi River.

A new terminal would complement the port’s existing Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal by exceeding water draft levels and completely eliminating air draft restrictions. Nearly 1,100 acres located in Violet, at Mississippi River Mile Marker 83, will be acquired with consideration for a phased project that accommodates terminal operations, terminal access and egress traffic impacts, environmental issues, and adjacent community needs.

