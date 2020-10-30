Nearly 15-acre tract off Jefferson Highway sells for $800K

Nearly 15 acres off Jefferson Highway, across from Manchac Park, has been sold to a Baton Rouge LLC.

Umbehagen Properties LLC, whose manager is listed as John B. Coast, bought the property from Baton Rouge Racing Co. Inc. for $800,000. William Fogleman is listed as manager for Baton Rouge Racing Co. Inc., according to sales documents.

Coast is the founder of Cajun Machinery, a Baton Rouge-based company that has been producing amphibious marsh vehicles—Marsh Masters—since the early ‘70s. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office lists Cajun Machinery’s address on Umbehagen Lane as Umbehagen Properties LLC’s address.

It’s currently unclear what Coast’s plans are for the property, as he was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.