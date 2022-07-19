Mezzo Technologies acquired by California private equity firm 

San Francisco-based private equity firm Arcline Investment Management today announced it has acquired Baton Rouge industrial components manufacturer International Mezzo Technologies, though financial terms of the deal were not disclosed

Founded roughly 20 years ago, Mezzo Technologies designs and manufactures radiators, intercoolers, oil coolers and other thermal management parts used by customers in the automotive racing, power plant, aerospace engineering and military operations industries. The company received the 2022 Lantern Award for manufacturing excellence from Louisiana Economic Development.

In addition to the acquisition of the Baton Rouge firm, Arcline Investment announced it has formed a new aerospace manufacturing subsidiary, Signia Aerospace. Signia’s operations are broken down into two business units, one designing thermal management systems and featuring Mezzo Technologies’ products and the other focusing on industrial equipment used in defense and aerospace operations, like cargo hooks and weighing systems.

Mezzo Technologies President Kevin Kelly says in a prepared statement that the acquisition will broaden the company’s reach and enable it to better support its customers.