Lumber prices down about 21% from May, though building costs remain high

Local lumber prices have come down about 21% since May, says Karen Zito, president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge.

“We have heard local builders say now could be a good time to buy lumber,” she says.

Still, stubbornly high materials costs along with the ongoing supply chain issues and difficulty hiring skilled workers mean costs remain high, she says.

Lumber futures rose Wednesday after two British Columbia sawmills announced plans to reduce output. But the trend line has mostly been a downward slope since early March.

In May, Russell Alleman of custom builder Manchac Homes said he hadn’t yet seen local prices come down, as local lumber yards still were stocked with high-priced inventory.

“Wood is starting to come back down [in price],” he said today. “Everything else is going up.”

Alleman agrees that now may be a good time to buy lumber. He says he has been ordering supplies sooner than he used to in anticipation of delays.

“We’re starting to take delivery of stuff just to have it when we need it,” he says.

Appliances and windows are the most difficult things to get right now, Alleman says, adding that as a custom builder, he isn’t using standard-sized windows.