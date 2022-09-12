Louisiana oil and gas industry hails court victory 

Leaders in Louisiana’s oil and gas industry are praising a recent court ruling that halts President Biden’s ban on lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, but they warn the legal battle is likely not over.

A federal judge last month issued a permanent injunction against the Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases for federal lands and waters, ruling the president exceeded his authority when he issued an executive order in January 2021.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 12 other plaintiff states alleging Biden’s executive violated the Mineral Leasing Act and Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.

Mike Moncla, president of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, hailed the decision as “a huge win for domestic energy production in the Gulf of Mexico” and a blow to Biden’s “declared war on the oil and gas industry.”

"Prices at the pump have skyrocketed. Our Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been depleted. We've slowly become less and less energy independent. Now, we can get back to being the energy powerhouse of the world," he said. "I'm relieved to see that our system of checks and balances saw to it that Biden has way overstepped his authority when banning these lease sales."