Louisiana was nation’s biggest October loser in construction jobs

Construction employment continues to decrease in Louisiana, which has recorded some of the biggest losses since the pandemic began.

Louisiana lost the most construction jobs in the country in October, the Associated General Contractors of America announced today. The state lost 2,200 jobs, or 1.8% of its total, during the month. The percentage drop was also the largest in the country.

Louisiana also saw some of the largest losses between February 2020 and November 2021. The state’s construction workforce decreased by 14.5% during that time—also the largest drop in the country.

However, an influx of infrastructure projects in 2022, some funded by the recently passed infrastructure bill, could positively affect Louisiana’s construction workforce.

Labor shortages are hindering the industry’s recovery across the country, the AGC says in a prepared statement, and it urges public officials to invest more in technical education and other programs that could expose more people to construction career opportunities.