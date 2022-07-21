Iberia Parish aircraft painting facility expanding services with $2.5M addition 

Aviation Exteriors Louisiana, which specializes in painting commercial aircrafts, today announced it is expanding its business to include aircraft maintenance and conversion services at its facility in Iberia Parish.

With the $2.5 million addition, Aviation Exteriors will create 100 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $56,867, plus benefits, while retaining 83 existing jobs, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

The company plans to develop a dedicated aircraft maintenance hangar with extensive tooling and equipment for the new services at the company’s base of operations at Acadiana Regional Airport near New Iberia.

Aviation Exteriors was founded in 1990 with a focus on the niche aviation market of aircraft painting. The company grew from strictly commercial airline painting in its first decade to include military aircraft and corporate jets. The latest expansion of the company’s business model into maintenance, repair and overhaul services follows the recent acquisition of the company by new CEO Jerry Hernandez.

To secure the project, the state of Louisiana offered Aviation Exteriors an incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart. In addition, the state offered a performance-based grant of $2 million for upgrades to a 60-year-old aircraft maintenance hangar that the company will lease from the Iberia Parish Airport Authority. The company also is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program. See the announcement.