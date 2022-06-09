Honeywell, EnLink partner to grow carbon capture in region 

Honeywell and EnLink Midstream today announced a partnership to expand their carbon capture services in the Mississippi River corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The companies plan to market Honeywell’s range of carbon capture technologies and lower-carbon hydrogen production tech as well as EnLink’s planned CO2 pipeline transportation network to area refineries and chemical plants.

The announcement comes just six months after Honeywell unveiled plans for a $154 million expansion of its Baton Rouge plant. The expansion would double the production of Solstice ze, a chemical Honeywell says helps industrial customers lower their carbon footprint. See the announcement.