Harvest Midstream purchases network of Louisiana pipelines, terminals

Harvest Midstream has announced its purchase of the remaining interest in Arrowhead Gulf Coast Holdings LLC, a critical network of pipelines and terminals serving the Louisiana refinery market and regional production.

The transaction will bring AGCH under full ownership by Harvest. The AGCH system includes nearly 300 miles of crude and condensate pipelines and terminal assets in south Louisiana. The BOA/CAM pipelines are integral to the crude supply of the Valero Meraux and PBF Chalmette refineries.

Other pipeline and terminal assets include Golden Cocodrie, Atchafalaya, Eugene Island, Erath Tank Farm, Burns dock, Burns terminal, and Sabine.

This story was first published by 10/12 Industry Report.