GNO Inc. banking on Louisiana’s wind power industry

Louisiana is primed for growth in the wind power industry, according to New Orleans economic development organization GNO Inc.

In a new story published by WVUE, GNO Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht notes that the largest turbines in the world are being developed in New Orleans East, offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Mexico are likely to be developed in the next few years, and Louisiana’s experience as an energy state “will help lead the way for new opportunities in Louisiana.”

Consequently, the organization has begun a wind power initiative—dubbed the GNOwind Alliance—that aims to transform Louisiana into an offshore wind manufacturing hub and perpetuate the deployment of deepwater wind farms in the Gulf.

With many prominent energy companies already branching out into renewables, Hecht says Louisiana’s traditional oil and gas companies are beginning to move in the same direction.

GNO Inc. says Louisiana is No. 4 in the U.S. for potential in wind energy, thanks to its relatively shallow continental shelf and prevailing offshore winds. It says wind turbine blades are now being developed that can withstand hurricane-force winds.

