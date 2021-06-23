Edwards signs ‘orphan’ oil well tax exemption into law

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday signed into law a program to help fix “orphan” oil wells by offering a tax exemption on oil produced from abandoned wells that are reworked to produce again. Lawmakers passed the bill in hopes of resolving the ongoing problem of leaky unsealed oil wells across Louisiana, though one critic says it simply hands over taxpayer money to oil companies so that they might clean up a mess made by other oil companies.

As Louisiana Illuminator reports, SB171, sponsored by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, allows oil and gas operators to apply to the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources for a severance tax exemption on oil extracted from wells that have been orphaned—meaning a well with no reported production—for at least 12 months.

In addition to being an eyesore, orphan wells pose significant environmental risks, often by leaking gas or other pollutants that can contaminate the air and water if they are left unsealed.

Louisiana’s current severance tax is 12.5% of the resource’s value. The rate is 6% on wells that have been inactive for at least 24 months and 3% for wells that have been inactive for at least 60 months.

According to the legislation, an operator will be able to keep the first three months of tax payments that would otherwise be due, after which they will remit monthly tax payments to the Department of Revenue, which will credit the site-specific trust account of the individual orphaned oil field site. The money in those accounts will be monitored by the Department of Natural Resources and reserved for restoring the respective oil wells. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.