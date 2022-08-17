CF Industries considering $2B investment in Ascension Parish

CF Industries is evaluating a site in Ascension Parish for construction of a proposed $2 billion blue ammonia production facility.

The project would create 103 new jobs in the Capital Region with an estimated average annual salary of $110,582 plus benefits, officials say. A final investment decision is expected next year.

CF Industries and Mitsui & Co. would develop the proposed export-oriented facility together. The companies expect to begin a front-end engineering design study, which typically takes nine to 12 months, once the site and technology provider for the new plant are finalized. Building and commissioning an ammonia plant of this scale typically takes about four years.

By employing carbon capture and sequestration, the ammonia production process would result in significantly lower carbon emissions than conventional ammonia processes, officials say, adding that blue ammonia is seen as a clean energy source because its components—nitrogen and hydrogen—do not emit carbon when combusted.

The state is offering CF Industries an incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart, the state-backed worker training program. Additionally, the company would be eligible for a performance-based award of up to $6 million to be paid out over four years to cover certain expenses and is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

The Capital Region has seen more than $16 billion in clean energy investments announced since 2020, Baton Rouge Area Chamber CEO Adam Knapp says.

CF Industries is the world’s largest producer of ammonia, according to the company. Earlier this month, it announced a $198.5 million plan to add carbon capture and sequestration capability to its existing ammonia production facility in Donaldsonville.