Bill would send coastal states revenue from offshore wind energy

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators this week introduced a bill that would allow states to get half the revenue generated by wind farms that produce electricity off their coasts, The Daily Advertiser reports.

“Louisiana has learned to use money from offshore energy production to rebuild our coastline and protect our communities,” says Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., one of 10 senators sponsoring the measure. “This bill takes the lessons that Louisiana has learned and adds more funding. This helps Louisiana and will also help other coastal states as they copy what Louisiana is now doing.”

The Reinvesting in Shoreline Economies and Ecosystems, or RISEE, Act would also give Louisiana and other states a greater share of oil and gas revenue from drilling in federal waters off their coasts.

The proposal comes as the Biden administration pushes for the U.S. to generate 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. That’s enough to power about 10 million homes and is roughly 1,000 times the amount the nation produces now from offshore wind. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.