BC&I approves Marathon’s 10-year, $43M ITEP request, with strings attached

In a rare move, the Louisiana Board of Commerce & Industry today unanimously approved Marathon Oil’s controversial request for a 10-year, 100% property tax abatement at its Garyville refinery—but only on the condition that the $43 million exemption also secures approval from local taxing authorities within the next 90 days.

The board’s unusual decision—which follows a deferral of the request in November—blends some old ITEP rules, allowing for a full exemption, and new ones, requiring local approval. It came at the recommendation of a Marathon representative.

“All we’re seeking is the opportunity for local officials to determine whether or not they’ll grant our application under the pre-executive order change,” said Dan Wortmann, division controller of Marathon’s refinery in Garyville. “If they say no, it’s over. We’re putting it in their hands.”

Still, advocacy groups say the move raises various ethical questions about the way companies’ applications are handled under the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, which has seen a few key rule changes since Gov. John Bel Edwards’ 2016 executive order tightened ITEP regulations and gave local governments a voice in the approval process.

At the same time, Louisiana Economic Development officials say the issue also points to the various challenges they’ve been facing because of ITEP, including its massive overhaul, two executive orders, two rule changes and new staff members, as LED tries to balance grandfathering in some companies where it’s due to gradually shifting toward more intense scrutiny of ITEP applications and renewals.

For the past several months, Together Louisiana has accused Marathon of attempting to defraud the state by submitting an ITEP request on a capital investment the company made in 2018 under an older, advance notification it submitted to the state in 2014, prior to rule changes by the state.

“A company has intentionally modified a document in order to avoid the regulations you’ve put in place,” Together Louisiana leader Broderick Bagert told the board, urging it to reject the request. “There are some serious questions you should be asking.”

Marathon’s original project, filed on Dec. 31, 2014, and set to take place 2015-2017, was described as a $386 million effort to “install a [Natural Gas] Hydrotreater to meet new EPA regulations stipulating Tier 3 emission and vehicle standards.” However, the current project, which has the same project ID but was resubmitted in 2018, after Edwards’ executive order, is one to “install four new Coker Drums”—a $275 million project taking place 2018-2020.

At today’s meeting, Wortmann admitted to the board that Marathon had wanted to file its request under 2014 state rules so that it could seek the full, 10-year exemption that was routinely granted to manufacturers before the 2016 order took effect. Nevertheless, he agreed to a board-engineered stipulation that the school board, sheriff and parish council in St. John the Baptist Parish will be able to alter the percentage exemption they’d like for Marathon to receive, or deny the company’s request outright, while Marathon won’t be able to return to the BC&I with the same request.

Additionally, Bagert alleged that Louisiana Economic Development knew Marathon’s advance notification was being altered and cooperated fully with the process. He implored the board to initiate an external investigation into the way LED administers ITEP and other programs.

LED Assistant Secretary Mandy Mitchell strongly denied any wrongdoing on the state’s behalf, saying that in 2018 a Marathon representative simply asked LED to unlock its FastLane system so that the company could modify its project description, to which LED obliged. The Marathon representative then made some changes to the application, which an LED staff member reviewed and approved a few days later, as had been common practice.

“Today, we have the benefit of hindsight, but in no circumstance did anyone from LED staff attempt to engage in the deception of the board or public,” Mitchell said. “The request they made did not run afoul of any ITEP rules relating to advance notices. It’s not any falsification of information, it’s the company approaching LED requesting to make a change, which we helped with. It’s not fraud.”