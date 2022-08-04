BASF announces $19.8M Geismar plant expansion

BASF announced today that it will invest $19.8 million in its Ascension Parish manufacturing complex to increase production of the chemical intermediates HEP and NOP that are part of the global supply chain for inkjets, dishwashing detergents, crop protectors, and automotive and electronic products.

BASF estimates the project will result in 58 construction jobs at the Geismar facility.

On July 19, BASF announced a $780 million project to double production capacity at the Geismar complex.

The latest investment will modify, retrofit and optimize an underutilized unit within the existing facility to manufacture chemicals the company currently produces in Europe.

To secure the project, the state offered BASF a performance-based Retention and Modernization Program award of $300,000 to be paid over a five-year period. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.